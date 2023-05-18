Latest News

18 WJTS Presents: Will Read And Sing For Food: Patty Fest 2 (5/13/2023)

The shows are in memory of WRASFF founder, Scott Saalman’s mother, Patty Saalman, a major supporter of WRASFF who passed away in 2021. WRASFF, a unique mix of live music and funny essays, has raised over $165,000 for dozens of charities since 2011.

All proceeds of the May 13 shows benefited Patty Saalman’s favorite charity, Anderson Woods.

The matinee included Debbie Schuetter, Megan Gatwood, Marc Steczyk, Dylan Steczyk, Kris Lasher, Scott Saalman, Kyle Rupert, Chris Dixon, Brad Fischer, Anna Mae Fischer, Tilo Dubon, Gabriel Dubon, and Jaden Dubon.

