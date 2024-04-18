Presented by Botanist and Author, Nathanael J. Pilla.

This presentation was made possible by the Invasive Species Awareness Coalition of Dubois County.

“Embark on a floristic adventure with botanist Nathanael Pilla as he unveils the secrets of some of Indiana’s fascinating early season flora. From familiar favorites to hidden wonders, you’ll discover the unique features that make these plants. Nathanael will also delve into the intriguing origins of their names, sharing stories that bring these botanical marvels to life. Whether you’re a seasoned plant enthusiast or a curious newcomer, prepare to be surprised and delighted by the hidden world of Indiana’s incredible plants! Nathanael is a charismatic botanist, performer, teacher, and when not writing, singing, or botanizing, he is studying philosophy. He received his Master of Science in biology from Purdue University. Nathanael is an active public speaker and nature enthusiast whose written work has appeared in peer-reviewed jourals, He will be selling and signing his book, Wildflowers of the Indiana Dunes National Park, published by IU Press.”

You can find Pilla online via:

www.facebook.com/midwestbiologicalsurvey

www.linkedin.com/company/midwest-biological-survey-llc

YouTube: BotanyandBeer

Instagram: @botany_and_beer

Recorded by Bill Potter.

Produced by Kaitlyn Neukam.