Latest News

St. Meinrad American Legion Post #366 announces Memorial Day services Huntingburg VFW Post 2366 Announces Memorial Day Observance VFW Post 673 and American Legion Post 147 Announce Memorial Day Honors Huntingburg Pool and Splash Park Opens For Season State Troopers Running “Click It or Ticket” Campaign

St. Meinrad American Legion Post #366 will hold memorial services on Sunday, May 28, 2023, to honor the men and women who died while serving in the U.S. military.

The time and locations are as follows:

  • 7:10 a.m. – St. Martin of Tours Cemetery, Siberia
  • 7:30 a.m. – Doolittle Mills Cemetery, Perry County
  • 8:00 a.m. – St. Croix Cemetery, St. Croix
  • 9:00 a.m. – St. Boniface Cemetery, Fulda
  • 9:20 a.m. – St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery, Evanston
  • 9:40 a.m. – St. John’s Chrysostom Cemetery, New Boston
  • 10:00 a.m. – (Kratzburg) Trinity United Church of Christ Cemetery, Fulda
  • 10:25 a.m. – St. Meinrad Cemetery, St. Meinrad

All times are Central Time. The public is welcome. For more information, contact Commander Jim Dilger at 812-357-7834.

On By Leann Burke

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post