St. Meinrad American Legion Post #366 will hold memorial services on Sunday, May 28, 2023, to honor the men and women who died while serving in the U.S. military.

The time and locations are as follows:

7:10 a.m. – St. Martin of Tours Cemetery, Siberia

7:30 a.m. – Doolittle Mills Cemetery, Perry County

8:00 a.m. – St. Croix Cemetery, St. Croix

9:00 a.m. – St. Boniface Cemetery, Fulda

9:20 a.m. – St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery, Evanston

9:40 a.m. – St. John’s Chrysostom Cemetery, New Boston

10:00 a.m. – (Kratzburg) Trinity United Church of Christ Cemetery, Fulda

10:25 a.m. – St. Meinrad Cemetery, St. Meinrad

All times are Central Time. The public is welcome. For more information, contact Commander Jim Dilger at 812-357-7834.