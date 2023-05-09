Joice M. Katterhenry, age 91, of Huntingburg, passed away on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at her home.

She was born March 13, 1932, in Spencer County, Indiana, to Raymond L. and Gladys M. (Wertman) Sattler; and married Harold A. Katterhenry on June 14, 1952. Mrs. Katterhenry was a member of Zoar United Methodist Church for over 70 years; where she was a member of the United Methodist Women’s Group. Her passion was cutting quilt pieces and quilting quilts for her family. She enjoyed watching game shows and working on word search puzzles. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Harold Katterhenry, who passed away February 20, 2004; one daughter, Linda Katterhenry; one sister, Mary Spurlock; and two brothers, Russell and Kenneth Sattler.

She is survived by two sons, Bruce (Marcia) Katterhenry and Charles Katterhenry, both of Huntingburg; four daughters, Jean (Michael) Krieg of Petersburg, Phyllis Katterhenry and Diane (Greg) Mason, both of Huntingburg and Patricia (Bill) Nance of Stendal; and by six grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services for Joice M. Katterhenry will be held at 11:00 a.m., E.D.T., on Friday, May 12, 2023, at Zoar United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at Zoar Cemetery. Pastor Keith Chanley will officiate the service.

Friends may call for visitation at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg from 4:00-8:00 p.m., on Thursday, May 11th; and also one hour prior to the service on Friday, at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Zoar United Methodist Cemetery Association. Condolence may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com