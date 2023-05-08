Joyce Murrell provides coverage of Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb awarding local communities with Community Crossing Grants at the Martin County Fairgrounds.
Produced by: Kaleb Knepp
Stock media provided by Pond5.
Local News, Weather, Sports, And Entertainment Available Now. Dubois County, Spencer County, Pike County, & Daviess County.
Joyce Murrell provides coverage of Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb awarding local communities with Community Crossing Grants at the Martin County Fairgrounds.
Produced by: Kaleb Knepp
Stock media provided by Pond5.