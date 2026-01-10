After more than two decades as a Jasper favorite, Just A Trace is officially under new ownership, with Kelsey Merkel now leading the specialty toy store into its future.

Kelsey, a local mom and longtime customer, says her goal is to protect what families already love while continuing to grow the store’s mission of imagination, creativity, and community.

Founder Tracey Welp, who opened the store in 2002, is still working alongside Kelsey, helping ensure a smooth transition and the same welcoming experience customers have come to know.

Produced by Ty Hunter.