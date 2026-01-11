Mary Catherine Persohn, age 96, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away surrounded by family at 11:11 p.m. on Friday, January 9, 2026, at Brookside Village in Jasper, Indiana.

Mary Catherine was born in Schnellville, Indiana, on July 9, 1929, to Albert and Emma (Schnell) Welp. She married Clarence A. Persohn on June 6, 1950, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Schnellville, Indiana. He preceded her in death on February 27, 1984.

She was a graduate of Birdseye High School, where she was valedictorian of her class.

She worked as a clerk at the license branch and then was the Dubois County Treasurer until her retirement.

She was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, St. Ann’s Society, V.F.W. Auxiliary, Women of the Moose, Schnellville Conservation Club, and the Grandmother’s Club.

She was an avid I.U. and St. Louis Cardinals fan and enjoyed playing cards and spending time with her family, especially her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Surviving are five children, Cheryl (Ed) Ziegler, Pamela (Kurt) Begle, Jane Neideffer, Brian (Lori) Persohn, and Marilyn Gibson, all of Jasper, IN, 11 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, one sister, Doris Birk, Brownsburg, IN, one brother, Marvin (Mary Faye) Welp, Schnellville, IN, one brother-in-law, Robert Neuhoff, Jasper, IN, and many nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death besides her husband are one son Gary Persohn, one son-in-law, Kenny Gibson, three sisters, LaVerne (Jim) Uebelhor, Betty Neuhoff, Irma (Allen) Hasenour, and one brother-in-law, Bill Birk.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Mary Catherine Persohn will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 15, 2026, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery in Jasper.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. Mass time at the church on Thursday.

The family would like to extend their thanks to the staff of Brookside Village and to Gentiva Hospice for their kind and compassionate care for Mary Catherine.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church or to the wishes of the family.

Online condolences may be made at becherkluesner.com.