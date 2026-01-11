Sister Mary Carmel Spayd of Monastery Immaculate Conception in Ferdinand, Indiana, died at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, January 9, 2026, at Scenic Hills at the Monastery in Ferdinand, just months after celebrating her 100th birthday.

Sister Mary Carmel was born Luella Cyrilla Spayd on August 16, 1925, in Mariah Hill, Indiana, one of five children of William and Theresa (Brenner) Spayd. She entered the Sisters of St. Benedict of Ferdinand in 1944 with her twin sister, Sister Mary Carmen Spayd, from Mary Help of Christians Parish in Mariah Hill, and made her monastic vows in 1946.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her twin sister Sister Mary Carmen; her brother Alfred Spayd and sister-in-law Margaret (Altman) Spayd; her sister Geneva (Spayd) Weyer and brother-in-law Sylvester “Johnny” Weyer; and her brother Ralph Spayd and sister-in-law Pearl (Rasche) Spayd.

She is survived by her nieces and nephews and her religious family.

Sister Mary Carmel earned a Bachelor’s degree from St. Benedict (Normal) College, and a Master of Business Administration from Notre Dame. She served for decades as a teacher in Indiana: at Christ the King Elementary School in Indianapolis; at Academy Immaculate Conception / Marian Heights Academy in Ferdinand; and at Mater Dei High School in Evansville, where she also served as a respected principal from 1967 to 1981.

Beyond her long career in education, Sister Mary Carmel also served the Sisters of Saint Benedict in Ferdinand, Indiana as Administrative Assistant; as Director of Development; as Administrative Assistant in the Development Office; and in Supportive Services for both Monastery Immaculate Conception and Marian Heights Academy.

Sisters Mary Carmel and Mary Carmen were known for their shared devotion to God — and their love of swing dancing, which nearly delayed their vocations. “It was the hardest thing to give up,” Sister Mary Carmel recalled.

Looking back over her life and work, she remembered, “The Benedictine community fosters personal growth. I never felt stifled in any way. The community offered me opportunities I would not have had otherwise.” Those opportunities included pouring concrete for monastery walkways, climbing scaffolding to the top of the church dome — in her late 70s — and living a life of service grounded in prayer and joy.

Public visitation will be held in Marian Parlor at Monastery Immaculate Conception in Ferdinand, Indiana, on Tuesday, January 13 from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. and 6:00 to 6:45 p.m. EST, and on Wednesday, January 14 from 3:00 to 4:15 p.m. EST in the monastery church.

A Vigil Service will be held in the monastery church on Tuesday, January 13 at 7:00 p.m. EST. Funeral Liturgy will be held on Wednesday, January 14 at 4:30 a.m. EST with burial of the cremains at a later date. The public may view the Vigil Service and Funeral Mass at funeral.thedome.org.

Rainey Funeral Home in Dale is in charge of the arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Sisters of St. Benedict of Ferdinand.