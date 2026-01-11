Latest News

On Friday, January 9th, 2026, at approximately 1:30 PM, Gibson County Central Dispatch received a 911 report of a possible intoxicated driver near the Kings Mine Exit (Old US Highway and US Highway 41 approximately 3 miles south of State Road 64). 

The report indicated that a Maroon 2012 Chevy Equinox had struck an Indiana State Department Of Transportation guardrail and left the scene. 

Law enforcement officers were dispatched to the area, starting an investigation into the incident, and locating the vehicle in the 1500 block of South County Road 50 East. 

At the conclusion of the investigation, 32-year-old, Tyler Robling, of Princeton, was taken into custody.

Robling was transported to the Gibson County Detention Center and is facing charges of Leaving the Scene of a Property Damage Accident.

