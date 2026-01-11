Eligible Indiana seniors, and blind and disabled Hoosiers, are being urged to apply for property tax credits by January 15th, 2026, to ensure they receive the relief they qualify for under current law.



Recent changes to Indiana’s property tax system converted several deductions into credits, which provide more consistent savings for eligible homeowners. Because of those changes, some residents must submit a new application, even if they received similar benefits in prior years, to avoid any interruption.

Blind and disabled homeowners may qualify for a $125 Blind/Disabled Credit, which replaced the former deduction. Eligible residents must apply by January 15th, even if they previously received the deduction.

Homeowners age 65 and older may qualify for a $150 Over 65 Credit, which replaced the Over 65 Deduction and removed prior assessed value limits that prevented some seniors from qualifying.

The Over 65 Circuit Breaker Credit limits year-to-year property tax increases on a homestead. Eligibility was expanded by increasing income limits to $60,000 for individuals and $70,000 for couples, and by removing assessed value limits.

Seniors are encouraged to apply by January 15th so credits can be applied to property taxes due in calendar year 2026.

To apply for these credits:

Applicants must be 65 or older by December 31st of the year before the credit is claimed, or meet eligibility requirements for the blind or disabled credit.

Applications must be filed with the county auditor by January 15th of the year property taxes are first due.

Applicants must provide documentation to verify eligibility.

Once approved, eligible residents do not need to reapply each year unless their eligibility changes.

The application for both the Over 65 Credit and the Over 65 Circuit Breaker Credit is on the same form: Application for Senior Citizen Property Tax Benefits (Form 43708).

Residents who receive a credit and later become ineligible must notify their county auditor within 60 days.



Hoosiers with questions about eligibility or the application process should contact their local county auditor’s office for assistance.