Farm Credit Mid-America is now accepting applications for its Customer Scholarships and Farm Credit Mid-America Scholars Program. Over the past decade, the Association has awarded more than $2 million in financial and educational support to students pursuing careers that strengthen agriculture and rural communities and expects to award up to $125,000 in academic support this year.

Customer Scholarships provide $1,500 in financial support to children or grandchildren of Farm Credit Mid-America customers pursuing careers connected to agriculture or rural communities. Applicants may attend an accredited two- or four-year college, university, vocational school or trade school.

The Farm Credit Mid-America Scholars program is open to rising college sophomores and juniors majoring in agriculture. Each year, a new cohort of students receive $5,000 in financial support over two academic years. Scholars also take part in onsite learning and travel experiences focused on leadership development and financial literacy.

Customer Scholarship applications are due by January 15th, 2026, and applications for the Farm Credit Mid-America Scholars program are due by January 31st, 2026. Recipients for both programs will be announced in 2026.

To learn more about Farm Credit Mid-America’s scholarship programs, including eligibility requirements and application deadlines, or to apply, visit fcma.com/community/next-generation/collegiate/scholarships.