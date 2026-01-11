James F. “Jim” Aul, age 85, of Birdseye, Indiana, passed away surrounded by family at 10:35 a.m. on Saturday, January 10, 2026, at Deaconess Memorial Hospital in Jasper, Indiana.

Jim was born in Muncie, Indiana, on May 15, 1940, to Edward and Esther (Mead) Aul.

He was a graduate of Burris High School in Muncie, Indiana. He then earned his Bachelor’s Degree.

He is a United States Army Veteran, who served for eight years.

He was a member of St. Isidore Parish – St. Celestine Catholic Church, the American Legion Post #147, the Jasper Moose, and the Jasper Knights of Columbus.

Jim was an avid outdoorsman, who thoroughly enjoyed hunting and fishing. In addition, he was a pool shark, who was a member of a pool league. He also enjoyed spending time with family and friends.

Surviving is one daughter, Jennifer Sue Meadows, Greenville, IN, three grandchildren, Ryan James (Amber) Meadows, Westfield, IN, Jaron Meadows, Greenville, IN, and Autumn Meadows, Corydon, IN, two great grandchildren, Aiden and Hudson Meadows, and Ricky Joe Meadows, who was like a son to him, and had been his son-in-law for 29 years.

Preceding him in death are one sister, Drucilla Eichenberry and one brother, Robert E. Aul.

A Mass of Christian Burial for James F. “Jim” Aul will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 14, 2026, at St. Celestine Catholic Church in Celestine, Indiana, with burial to follow in the church cemetery. The American Legion Post #147 will conduct military gravesite rights.

There will be no visitation, but a Celebration of Life will be held at his cabin following the gravesite service at 9697 W. Patoka Village Road, Birdseye, Indiana, 47513.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Isidore Parish or to the wishes of the family.

