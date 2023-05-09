(Jasper, Indiana) Officers with the Jasper Police Department responded to a report of a single-vehicle accident at an undisclosed location shortly after 11 o’clock Monday night.

Responders arrived at the scene to find a 2004 Audi TT rolled over with partial entrapment and removed the driver, 59-year-old Dennis Thimling of Jasper, from the vehicle to perform life-saving measures until EMS arrival. Those efforts were continued en route to Memorial Hospital where Dennis Thimling was pronounced deceased by ER staff.

At this time the cause of the fatal crash is unknown and we will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

Our most sincere condolences and sympathy are extended to the family, friends, and loved ones of Dennis Thimling.