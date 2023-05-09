Richard A. (Dick) Leinenbach, 82, Ferdinand, died Wednesday morning, December 28, 2022, at Brookside Village, Jasper, Indiana. He was born on September 27, 1940, in Ferdinand to Frank N. and Cornelia Bartley Leinenbach.

He grew up in Ferdinand and moved to Louisville, Kentucky in the mid-1960s, and, after completing his education, spent his career working in accounting and sales. Upon his retirement, he returned to Ferdinand where he has resided ever since. Richard was a warm and friendly person who never met a stranger. He loved playing cards – sheephead, euchre, and poker – with his many friends, some of them life-long. He loved sports, especially baseball, and basketball, and was a devoted fan of the St. Louis Cardinals and U. of L. basketball. He also enjoyed horse racing – in particular the Kentucky Derby. He was a skilled crafts-person and enjoyed making and repairing useful objects. He was a member of Christ the King parish, the American Legion, and the Ferdinand Senior Citizens.

He is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Anne and Mick McDaniel, Bloomington; his son and daughter-in-law, Richard J. and Carolyn Leinenbach, Bloomington; his caregiver and former wife, Julie Melchior, Ferdinand; two brothers, Larry (Marilyn) Leinenbach, and Arnold Leinenbach, both of Terre Haute; two sisters, Geri (Curt) Petry, Bretzville, and Linda Reynolds, Owensboro, Ky.; nieces and nephews. Funeral Mass for Richard A. Leinenbach will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, May 12, at St. Ferdinand Church, followed by inurnment in St. Ferdinand Cemetery. There will be a Celebration of Life at 1:00 p.m. the same day at 5th Street Park Shelterhouse (west end of 5th Street in Ferdinand). All friends and relatives are invited to attend. Memorial contributions to Sisters of St. Benedict.