Members of the Jasper Elementary School PTO and The Upgrade committee are partnering to host a school-wide walking fundraiser to support the school and promote health and wellness.

The Upgrade program uses evidence-based practices in schools to set students up for daily success by teaching kids to develop healthy behaviors. Keeping with the organization’s mission of providing student and staff resources, enhancing the educational experience for all students at JES, developing deeper school-to-parent connections, and enriching the environment of the school with volunteering and financial support, the Jasper Elementary PTO excitedly offers their support of the May 18th event.

Organizers report that students will be raising funds for the school by joining their classmates at the Jasper Middle School track on that day. Family members will be joining the gathering at the track for 30-minute walks with all funds raised going back to enrich the school. With every dollar raised directly benefitting Jasper Elementary School, PTO member, Kristin Braun, hopes the community will come together to help participants reach this year’s $50,000 fundraising goal. More information about how you can support the Wildcat Walk is available by calling Jasper Elementary School at 812-556-3600 or by following the link provided below.

https://givebutter.com/wildcatwalk