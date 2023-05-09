Mary Lee Hudson, age 87, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at home surrounded by family at 4:18 p.m. on Monday, May 8, 2023.

Mary was born in Dubois, Indiana, on November 21, 1935, to Othmar and Dorothy (Brosmer) Reckelhoff. She married her husband of 70 years, Gerald Lee “Buck” Hudson on December 27, 1952.

Until her retirement, she was co-owner, along with her husband, of Jasper Salvage, Inc.

She was a member of Redemption Christian Church and the Jasper Moose, and a previous member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Ireland, Indiana.

Mary enjoyed playing cards with her family, going to the horse races and the casino, fishing, traveling, especially to Florida, bowling, and spending time with family and friends.

Surviving are six children, Donna Hudson, Washington, IN, Cindy (Steve) Lindauer, Wanda (Bill) Dickenson, Terri (Jean-Marc) Lenoir, Janet (Roger) Judd, Jerry (Sheryl) Hudson, all of Jasper, IN, 10 grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, three great-great grandchildren.

Preceding her in death are one daughter, Deb Smith, one grandson, Josh Smith, and one brother, Robert “Bob” Reckelhoff.

A funeral service for Mary Lee Hudson will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 12, 2023, at Redemption Christian Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in Shiloh Cemetery in Jasper.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, May 11, 2023, from 2:00-7:00 p.m. at the Becher-Kluesner North Chapel in Jasper, Indiana, and one hour before services at the church from 10:00-11:00 a.m. on Friday.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital or CurePSP (Progressive Supranuclear Palsy).

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.