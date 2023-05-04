Norman Wade Longest, age 66, of English, IN passed away on May 3, 2023, at Deaconess Midtown Hospital in Evansville, IN.

He was born on March 31, 2023, to Edward Longest and Adrien (Stroud) Longest in New Albany, IN.

Norman was a U.S. Marine Corp. Veteran and was a retired laborer in the construction field. He enjoyed playing Solitaire, working puzzles, and going fishing.

He is preceded in death by his parents, and his brothers Robert and Richard Longest.

Norman is survived by his sister Tena Riddell, nephew Daniel (Stephanie) Riddell, and great-nephews Kaden and Landen Riddell.

The funeral service will be on Monday, May 8, 2023, at 1:00 pm at Denbo Funeral Home in English, IN. Visitation will begin at 11:00 am until service time.

Officiating the funeral service will be Bro. James Lee with burial to follow at Mathers Cemetery in English, IN.

