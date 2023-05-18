Latest News

41st Annual WBDC County Showdown Contestants Muncie Pedophile Sentenced to 14 Years in Federal Prison  Dubois Branch Library Hosting Risky Scam Presentation Petersburg Restaurant Offers Dementia-Friendly Dining Prairie Farms Dairy Launches Dipped Mini Classic Ice Cream Bars

In this episode, Whitney Lubbers (Executive Director of Visit Dubois County) joins Kaitlyn Neukam to talk about the many events coming up in Dubois County.

Stock media provided by Pond5.

You can find past in.forms here or on our YouTube page.

On By production@wjts.tv

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post