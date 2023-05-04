Kathleen “Kathy” Nelson, age 78, of Otwell and Monroe City, Indiana, left this earth on May 2, 2023, and made her way home where angels belong.

She was born August 28, 1944, in Ferdinand, Indiana, to Roman and Evelyn (Whipking) Zink. Kathy lived a life of loving, caring, and nurturing to the highest extent. She would take care of all creatures on earth including animals of every kind, nursing most back to health when need be. She would do the same with people by caring for them in the sincerest way. Kathy worked hard all her life, later on becoming a Certified Nursing Assistant. She comforted souls who needed it most and touched the hearts of so many. We will remember her and carry her in our hearts forever.

Kathy put her children and family first. Her energy was spent being the best mother she knew how while living a simple life not of materialistic distractions. She resiliently stood by her kids, family members, and friends through all the good times as well as the storms in life. Then when her grandkids and great-grandkids were born, she became their earth angel. She was a proud mother, grandmother, aunt, and sister and will remain by their side for all eternity. Kathy will continue to carry on her warmest light with all her loved ones.

She is survived by her daughter, Kim (Rich) Padgett; her son, Jeff (Karlene) Nelson; daughter-in-law, Janice Nelson; her sister, Barbara (Zonia) Tredway; eight grandchildren and twenty-two great-grandchildren. Kathy was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Gary Nelson; seven siblings, Charlie Zink, Shirley Payne, James Zink, Terry Zink, Bo Zink, Wanda Payne, and Rose Owens; and her granddaughter, Lindsey Nelson.

Funeral services for Kathy Nelson will be held at 11:00 a.m., E.S.T., on Monday, May 8, 2023, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Huntingburg with burial to follow at Fairmount Cemetery, Huntingburg. The funeral Mass will be celebrated by Rev. Biju Thomas.

Friends may call for visitation at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg from 2:00-6:00 p.m., on Sunday. A parish rosary prayer vigil will be held at 5:00 p.m., Sunday, at the funeral home. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com