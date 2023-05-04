Latest News

James E. Kissling, 80, formerly of Holland passed away Tuesday, May 2nd at IU North Hospital in Carmel. He was born May 21, 1942, in Holland to Jesse and Violet Kissling. He was proceeded in death by Jo, his wife of 55 years. He is survived by a daughter, Jamie Gossett, and husband Jeremy of Anderson, son Matthew and wife Heather of Chicago, and son Jonathan of Indianapolis, two grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, sister Doris (Jim) Eck of Otwell, brother Ray (Janet) Kissling and Glen (Connie) Kissling of Huntingburg, and brother Clyde (Sue) Kissling of Holland. Services will be Friday, May 6th at 2:00 Pm at Flanner Buchanan Memorial Park in Indianapolis. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery.

