Asociación Latinoamericana del sur de Indiana and the Latino Collaboration Table of Dubois County have merged.

The merger leverages the individual strengths of each organization to create a stronger and more effective unit that benefits the Latino community and Dubois County and improves the cultural competency in the region.

The newly-formed organization will continue its work based on their four pillars of advancing access, expanding education, celebrating culture and securing sustainability.

ALASI has provided educational and cultural programming for the Latino community in southern Indiana since 1995, while the Latino Collaboration Table has worked to develop resources and promote communication, understanding, and collaboration between the Latino community and other groups in Dubois County.

The new organization’s headquarters have yet to be determined and will be led by a diverse, multicultural board of directors composed of representatives from both ALASI and the Latino Collaboration Table.

The organization’s initial goals include the strategy and development of a resource center.

For more information about ALASI, visit their website at alasiindiana.com, follow their Facebook at facebook.com/ALASI.IN or contact them at alasiindiana@gmail.com.