The Jasper Chamber has announced a new beauty salon is soon opening.

The new beauty salon called Top Knot beauty studio is owned by Taylor Sternberg and is located at 211 East 6th Street in Jasper.

The ribbon cutting of Top Knot will take place on Friday, July 7th at 2 PM.

To learn more about Top Knot, visit their website at top-knot-beauty-studio.business.site.