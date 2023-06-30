The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has issued an Air Quality Action Day today.

This air quality action day is for Friday, June 30th, is statewide and was issued due to ozone.

Ground-level ozone is formed when sunlight and hot weather combine with vehicle exhaust, factory emissions, and gasoline vapors. Ozone in the upper atmosphere blocks ultraviolet radiation, but ozone near the ground is a lung irritant that can cause coughing and breathing difficulties for sensitive populations.

IDEM is suggesting everyone to help reduce PM2.5 particles by making changes to daily habits including:

Carpool or use public transportation

Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.

Turn off engines instead of idling for long periods of time

Avoid using gas-powered equipment

Conserve energy by turning off lights and setting the air conditioner to a higher setting

And use propane gas instead of charcoal when grilling outdoors

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work outdoors.

To learn more about PM2.5 or ozone, view current and forecasted conditions, find more ways to help with air quality, or sign up for air quality alerts, visit SmogWatch.IN.gov.

IDEM also wants to remind Hoosiers that some municipalities have additional open burning restrictions on Air Quality Action Days. For more information, visit in.gov/idem/openburning/laws-and-rules/