The Rotary Club of Dubois County has a new president

Dan Collignon officially became the new president of the Rotary Club of Dubois County for the 2023-2024 term at the club’s recent weekly meeting on Thursday, June 29th.

Collignon, Regional Executive Vice President for German American Bank, succeeds Joyce Fleck, Executive Director of TRI-CAP. Collignon has been a member of the Rotary Club of Dubois County for 17 years and looks forward to leading the group.

In addition to passing the gavel to Collignon, Fleck also recognized Derek Budd as “Rotarian of the Year”.

Budd went above and beyond by acting as club Treasurer, hosting a social, volunteering, and co-chairing the IU Economic Forecast Luncheon and the Clay Shoot.

The Rotary Club of Dubois County meets every Thursday at 11:45 AM. Most weekly meetings are held in the basement of Old National Bank and all are welcome.

For more information on the Club and updates concerning meetings and events, visit www.duboiscountyrotary.com or like the Rotary Club of Dubois County on Facebook and Instagram.