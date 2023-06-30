Latest News

Pickleball Growing Across U.S. with Local Courts to Play on IDVA Soon Taking Applications for 2023 Event Sponsorship Program USDA Forest Staff Reminds it is Illegal to have Fireworks at Hoosier National Forest Rotary Club of Dubois County has New President IDEM Issued Air Quality Action Day Today

USDA Forest staff reminds Hoosiers that it is illegal to have fireworks at the Hoosier National Forest.

With the Independence Day holiday weekend here, USDA Forest Service staff wants to remind visitors that the use and possession of fireworks on Hoosier National Forest property, including popular beach areas, is not only dangerous due to possible injury and wildfires, but is also against the law. 

The use or possession of fireworks on federal public lands is subject to confiscation and fines of up to $5,000 for an individual or $10,000 for an organization and/or up to six months in jail.

Whether camping or using the forest for a day trip, the public should call 911 in case of any emergency, including a wildfire.

On By Celia Neukam

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post