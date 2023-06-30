USDA Forest staff reminds Hoosiers that it is illegal to have fireworks at the Hoosier National Forest.

With the Independence Day holiday weekend here, USDA Forest Service staff wants to remind visitors that the use and possession of fireworks on Hoosier National Forest property, including popular beach areas, is not only dangerous due to possible injury and wildfires, but is also against the law.

The use or possession of fireworks on federal public lands is subject to confiscation and fines of up to $5,000 for an individual or $10,000 for an organization and/or up to six months in jail.

Whether camping or using the forest for a day trip, the public should call 911 in case of any emergency, including a wildfire.