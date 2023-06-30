The Indiana Department of Veterans Affairs will be taking applications for the 2023 event sponsorship program.

The Indiana Department of Veterans Affairs Event Sponsorship Program is dedicated to providing sponsorship dollars for veteran-oriented events across the state.

The Event Sponsorship Program will provide up to $500 in sponsorship money for an event the applicant is hosting.

Any non-profit can apply for the ESP but the specific event associated with the application must be honoring or celebrating the Indiana veteran community.

The organization must have an established plan, committee and mission; one that focuses on bringing services, resources and/or benefits to Indiana’s veteran community.

IDVA will provide resources to help advertise the event and would like to have the opportunity to attend the event to promote state and federal veteran benefits and the statewide network of County Veteran Service Officers.

The application form must be completed and submitted with required documents at least 60 days prior to the event. Only one application for the full amount of $500 per fiscal year, per organization will be considered.

For more information on the Event Sponsorship Program and to apply visit in.gov/dva/event-sponsorship-program-esp/.