The sport of pickleball is growing across the U.S. and there are local courts to try it.

Pickleball is an easy to learn sport for two to four players created in 1965; and is a cross between ping pong, badminton, and tennis.

Statistics from pickelheads.com show that pickleball is the fastest growing sport in America for the third year in a row with 36.5 million players across the U.S.

For those interested in the sport there are many courts around Indiana, with six in Jasper at Bohnert Park, located at 616 South Meridian Road.

The courts in Bohnert Park are free to use and there is no need for bringing your own chalk or net.

For more information on how to play pickleball, what equipment you need, where to find other courts, and a way to find other players and schedule a game, visit pickelheads.com.

To see the full statistics report on pickleball in the U.S. visit pickleheads.com/blog/pickleball-statistics.