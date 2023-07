Local High School Student Helping LPGA Player Traverse Sultan’s Run Golf Course – 18 Sports Shorts

Kurt Gutgsell interviews Jasper High School Junior and Golf Player, Addie Dart, about why she volunteered to work with LPGA player, Jackie Gallagher-Smith. Gallagher-Smith also divulges in why she chose to pick a student over all-else.

Produced by Kurt Gutgsell.