Footage from an original WJTS-27 Newscast where Anchor, Bryan Kelly, talks about an array of breaking news, such as a house fire, governmental legislation, and more.

Digitized via VHS tape.

For more “blast-from-the-past” moments presented by 18 WJTS, check out our website: https://wjts.tv/category/news/from-the-wjts-vault/