(Jasper, IN) Wendell L. Lueken, age 66, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 12:07 p.m. on Thursday, June 29, 2023, at home. 

Wendell was born in Cannelton, Indiana, on December 18, 1956, to Robert and Margie (Kirk) Lueken. 

Wendell started his woodworking career at Woodmaster in St. Anthony at the age of 16.  He continued to grow and perfect his craft, moving from Woodmaster to Jasper Lumber, and finally, he became the “W” in BWT Custom Woodworking.  He was not just a cabinet builder, but an artist. 

He enjoyed playing and watching golf and was an avid I.U. and St. Louis Cardinals fan. 

Surviving are two children, Nathan Lueken, Santa Claus, IN, and Jillian (Blake) Schroering, Jasper, IN, five grandchildren, James, Gavin, Jenna, Meadow, and Silas, two sisters, Sharon (Frances) Gogel, Huntingburg, IN, and Elizabeth DeMuth, Jasper, IN, and one brother, Gene (Gina) Lueken, Ferdinand, IN. 

Preceding him in death are his parents. 

In accordance with Wendell’s wishes, there will be no visitation or funeral service. 

