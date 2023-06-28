DNR Law Enforcement will take part in Operation Dry Water

In an effort to educate recreational boaters about the dangers of boating while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, Indiana Conservation Officers will participate in the annual Operation Dry Water national campaign; which will take place July 1st through 3rd this year.

Alcohol use continues to be the leading known contributing factor in recreational boater deaths and a leading contributor in boating accidents. The mission of Operation Dry Water is to decrease their occurrence through amplified recreational boater outreach, education, and coordinated enforcement.

As part of Operation Dry Water weekend, DNR Law Enforcement will work to identify and remove dangerous and impaired boat operators.

Last year, law enforcement officers across the nation removed 794 impaired operators from the nation’s waterways during Operation Dry Water weekend.

Hoosier are being reminded that boat passengers, not just operators, should also avoid alcohol use.

Conservation Officers encourage all boaters to enjoy this boating season and help keep everyone safe by choosing to boat sober all year long and remember that use of drugs, both legal and illegal, also impairs judgment and reaction time and creates dangerous circumstances while on the water.Visit operationdrywater.org or on.IN.gov/dnrlaw for more information about boating under the influence.