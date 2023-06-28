Insurers in Indiana have a new way to report cybersecurity events

The Indiana Department of Insurance requires licensed insurers and entities to report cybersecurity events through a new online platform.

This platform created by the Indiana Department of Insurance was created as a result of the Indiana Insurance Data Security Law that went into effect on July 1st, 2021.

The Indiana Insurance Data Security Law requires insurers and other entities licensed by the Indiana Department of Insurance to develop, implement, and maintain an information security program, investigate any cybersecurity events, and notify the IDOI of such events.

The law also established the IDOI as the regulatory body to receive, monitor, and enforce cybersecurity events involving licensed insurers and entities under Indiana Code Title 27.

For information regarding cybersecurity events, visit in.gov/idoi/home/data-security/