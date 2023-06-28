Latest News

Online CPR training courses are being offered with certification by Memorial Hospital

The American Heart Association is offering blended learning CPR courses that feature online CPR courses followed by an on-site skills evaluation. 

To take part in the online courses, go to www.elearning.heart.org and find the course you need. Then once the online portion is complete, print the certificate, and call Memorial Hospital’s Health and Wellness staff at 812-996-2399, option 1, to schedule a skills evaluation to complete your certification. 

Skills evaluations are scheduled and offered for Heartcode BLS, Heartsaver CPR with AED, and Heartsaver First Aid CPR with AED. 

The cost for the skills evaluation portion at Memorial Hospital is $45 plus a $15 eCard fee.

