An Indiana State Police investigation has resulted in the arrest of Timothy Allen Head, 54, of Patoka, for Child Molesting, a Level 1 Felony.

Indiana State Police Detective Toni Walden initiated a criminal investigation earlier this month after receiving information that Head had allegedly molested a female under the age of 14. During the investigation, Detective Walden revealed Head had allegedly molested the female juvenile on multiple occasions between the summer of 2020 and May 29, 2023. The investigation also revealed that Head had allegedly purchased alcohol for the juvenile on more than one occasion.

The Gibson County Prosecutor’s Office reviewed the investigation, and a felony arrest warrant was issued for his arrest. Head was arrested this afternoon after he turned himself in at the Gibson County Jail where he is currently being held on bond.