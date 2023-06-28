A New Indiana Internet Crimes Against Children website is now available for public use

The Indiana Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force has created a new website that will provide the public with information relative to reporting internet crimes against children, resources, statistics, applicable statutes, and much more.

The ICAC Task Force is a multi-agency task force that investigates and prosecutes persons who use the internet to exploit or entice children sexually. The Indiana State Police oversees the Indiana ICAC Task Force, composed of over fifty local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies.

The Indiana ICAC Task Force encourages Hoosiers to report all online exploitation, solicitation, and enticement-type crimes against children to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

To report an active crime against your child involving the Internet or other electronic means, please contact your local Indiana law enforcement agency.

To visit the new ICAC website, go to in.gov/isp/icactf/