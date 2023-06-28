SWICCAC is hosting their annual free community art event

The Southwestern Indiana Child Advocacy Center will have their annual community art event on July 25th from 4:30 to 6:30 PM at their building located at 505 W 5th St in Jasper.

This free event is open to all ages and will have attendees paint and create artwork that will decorate the walls in the building.

SWICCAC asks those who want to attend the event to sign up by visiting swicacc.com/events, so they have enough supplies available.

They would also like to remind that while the event is free, if you would like to support them outside of this event, they will always accept donations of paper towels, toilet paper, liquid hand soap, personal hygiene items, reams of paper, gift cards and cleaning supplies.