Sister Corita Hoffman of Monastery Immaculate Conception in Ferdinand, Indiana, died at 4:25 a.m. on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at Scenic Hills at the Monastery in Ferdinand.

Sister Corita was born Mary Leona Hoffman on July 23, 1925, in Schnellville, Indiana, the second of eleven children of Leo and Anna(Hauser) Hoffman. She entered the Sisters of St. Benedict of Ferdinand in 1944 from Sacred Heart Parish and made her monastic vows in 1946.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother Hilbert Hoffman and sister-in-law Evelyn (Switzer) Hoffman; her sister Louise (Hoffman) Begle and brother-in-law Charles Begle; her sister Mildred Hoffman; her sister Rosalie (Hoffman) Scherle; her sister Frances (Hoffman) Ruhe; her sister Petronilla “Patty” (Hoffman) Vincent and brother-in-law Charles Vincent; and her brother-in-law Richard J. Schmitt. She is survived by her sister Betty (Hoffman) Schmitt; her brother Lee Hoffman and sister-in-law Sharon (Knapp) Hoffman; her sister Anna Mae (Hoffman) Primus and brother-in-law John Primus; her sister Clara Mae (Hoffman) Welp and brother-in-law Dr. Ralph Welp; her brother-in-law Bernard Scherle; her brother-in-law Vincent Ruhe; and her religious family.

Sister Corita Hoffman earned a Bachelor’s degree in Education from St. Benedict College and a Master’s degree in Secondary Administration from Marquette University, as well as a Bachelor’s degree in Chemistry from Spalding University. She also studied at St. Mary-of-the-Woods College, Mt. St. Joseph on the Ohio, Bowling Green State, the University of Evansville, and St. Joseph’s College.

Sister Corita Hoffman taught elementary education at St. Mary School in Huntingburg, IN; St. Joseph School in Evansville IN; St. Mary of the Knobs School in Floyd Knobs, IN; St. Joseph Hill School in Borden, IN; Mariah Hill Elementary School in Mariah Hill, IN; Fulda Elementary School in Fulda, IN; St. Anthony School in St. Anthony, IN; and St. Philip School in St. Philip, IN. She also taught Science at Mater Dei High School in Evansville, IN, and Religion at Marian Heights Academy in Ferdinand, IN. She taught religious education in Ferdinand area parishes, was the Director of Religious Education at St. Francis Xavier Parish in Poseyville, IN, and at Sacred Heart Parish in Schnellville, IN; and was CCD Coordinator for St. Henry Parish. With the Sisters of St. Benedict in Ferdinand, she worked in supportive services for Marian Heights Academy; as a chauffeur, tour guide, switchboard operator, needleworker, and as receptionist for the Hildegard Heath Center. She most recently served in prayer ministry.

Public visitation will be held in Marian Parlor at Monastery Immaculate Conception in Ferdinand, Indiana, on Friday, June 30from 3:30 to 5:00 p.m.and 6:00 to 6:45 p.m.EDT, and on Saturday, July 1from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. EDT in the monastery church.AVigil Service will be held in the monastery church on Friday, June 30at 7:00 p.m. EDT. Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, July 1 at 10:00 a.m. with burial in the monastery cemetery. The public may view the Vigil Service and Funeral Mass at funeral.thedome.org. Becher Funeral Home in Ferdinand is in charge of the arrangements.