Latest News

Dubois County Art Guild Exhibit On Display at Thyen-Clark Cultural Center Dylan Coleman Awarded Best Home Furnishings Scholarship Jasper Man Arrested for OWI Washington Man Arrested for OWI Huntingburg Dumpster Site to be Closed Tuesday June 13th

Jasper Community Arts, with support from Kunkel Insurance Agency, Inc., is pleased to announce the 55th Annual Dubois County Art Guild Exhibit at the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center.

The exhibit will feature work by local artists who belong to the guild, many of whom are well-known in the area. It will include work in a variety of mediums.

The exhibit will be on display from now until August 20th, 2023.

The galleries at the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center, located at 100 3rd Avenue, Suite A, Jasper, IN 47546, are open to the public Monday through Friday from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, Saturday from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm, and Sunday from noon to 3:00 pm. School groups, clubs, and students are welcome. Admission is free but donations are appreciated.

For more information, please call 812-482-3070. 

On By Leann Burke

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post