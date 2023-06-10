Jasper Community Arts, with support from Kunkel Insurance Agency, Inc., is pleased to announce the 55th Annual Dubois County Art Guild Exhibit at the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center.

The exhibit will feature work by local artists who belong to the guild, many of whom are well-known in the area. It will include work in a variety of mediums.

The exhibit will be on display from now until August 20th, 2023.

The galleries at the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center, located at 100 3rd Avenue, Suite A, Jasper, IN 47546, are open to the public Monday through Friday from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, Saturday from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm, and Sunday from noon to 3:00 pm. School groups, clubs, and students are welcome. Admission is free but donations are appreciated.

For more information, please call 812-482-3070.