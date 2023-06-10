Best Home Furnishings congratulates Dylan Coleman as the 2023 scholarship recipient.

Dylan has been awarded a $4,000 scholarship for a four-year degree. Dylan is the son of Grant and Michelle Coleman. Grant is the chair division packing supervisor.

Dylan plans to attend Western Kentucky University to major in Business Finance.

Best Home Furnishings has a long-standing tradition of investing in the people and organizations of the local communities that help foster a better way of life for all. Part of the youth development mission is the awarding of annual academic scholarships to dependent children of Best Home Furnishings full-time employees.

The recipient is selected by an independent committee of individuals independent of the Best organization.