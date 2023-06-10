Officers with the Jasper Police Department arrested a Jasper man Friday on charges of OWI endangerment and OWI.

At around 10 p.m., officers were dispatched to the south side McDonald’s in Jasper on a report of a possibly impaired driver leaving the area. Officers located 23-year-old William Birkle at his home and took him into custody. A certified chemical test at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center showed Birkle was under the influence of alcohol and cannabinoids.

Birkle was booked into the Dubois County Security Center.