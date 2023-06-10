Latest News

Officers with the Jasper Police Department arrested a Jasper man Friday on charges of OWI endangerment and OWI.

At around 10 p.m., officers were dispatched to the south side McDonald’s in Jasper on a report of a possibly impaired driver leaving the area. Officers located 23-year-old William Birkle at his home and took him into custody. A certified chemical test at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center showed Birkle was under the influence of alcohol and cannabinoids.

Birkle was booked into the Dubois County Security Center.

On By Leann Burke

