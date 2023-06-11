William I. “Bill” Schuetter, age 87, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 6:23 p.m. on Friday, June 9, 2023, in Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana.

He was born in Jasper, Indiana, on December 19, 1935, to Oscar and Mary (Beck) Schuetter.

He was a 1953 graduate of Jasper High School and a United States Army Veteran serving from 1955-1957.

He worked for Indiana Desk for over 50 years and then at Holiday Liquors in Jasper for 19 years.

He was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, and the American Legion Post #147.

Bill was an avid reader and historian, who loved going to the library. He also liked baseball and was a Cincinnati Reds fan.

Surviving are two sisters, Ruth Ann Schuetter and Ethel (Arthur) Knies, both of Jasper, Indiana, five nieces and nephews, Karen (Jack) Matsel, Glenn (Nita) Knies, Ann (Luke) Oeding, Gregg (Lisa) Knies, And Randy (Sarah) Rogers, and several great nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death are a sister and brother-in-law, Basilla and Kenneth Rogers.

A Mass of Christian Burial for William I. “Bill” Schuetter will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, in St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with entombment to follow in the Fairview Cemetery Mausoleum in Jasper. The American Legion Post #147 will conduct military gravesite rites.

A visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the 10:30 a.m. Mass time at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church on Wednesday.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church or to the wishes of the family.

Condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.