(Hendricks County, IN) – The Indiana State Police is mourning the loss of one of its own as a result of a vehicle crash incident that occurred Wednesday afternoon on Ronald Reagan Parkway, north of I-70. The crash claimed the life of Trooper Aaron N. Smith, 33 years of age from Franklin, IN, who served with the Indiana State Police for nearly five years.

The preliminary investigation by the Indiana State Police indicates that at approximately 8:40 p.m. Wednesday evening, Trooper Smith was assisting other troopers on Ronald Reagan Parkway with a pursuit of a stolen vehicle.

Trooper Smith attempted to de-escalate that vehicle pursuit by deploying stop sticks. Trooper Smith was struck by the suspect vehicle and critically injured. Emergency medical care was rendered at the scene, and he was rushed to Eskenazi Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Trooper Smith is survived by his wife. Family notifications have been made.

“This is a tremendously sad day for the entire Indiana State Police family. We will band together as we always do in support of Trooper Smith’s family, friends, and co-workers”, said Indiana State Police Superintendent Douglas G. Carter.

The suspect driver involved in this incident, along with an adult and juvenile passenger were all transported to Indianapolis hospitals for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

This is still an ongoing investigation. All findings will be turned over to the Hendricks County Prosecutor for review and determination of any further charges that may be filed.

The Indiana State Police was assisted at the scene by the Plainfield Police Department, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, Plainfield Fire Department, and Troopers from neighboring Indiana State Police Putnamville Post.

No additional information is available for release at this time.