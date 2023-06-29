Free live music will fill Haysville Park, as the food line opens at 3:30PM until sold out. They will be serving their beloved dinner meals of fried chicken or BBQ Pork chops, with sides of delicious dressing, cole slaw and green beans. The Wild Cards will start at 3:00PM, with the band Hylander to follow until late into the evening.

The Kiddie Tractor pull is also back this year! There will be six weight classes, and trophies will be given out to the winners. The Boy Scouts and the Haysville Park board will also be selling fresh fruit cobbler, hamburgers, soft drinks, and more for everyone to enjoy.

For updates, please visit the Haysville Ruritan Club on Facebook.