(Evansville, IN) LaVerne Roth, 80, of Evansville, passed away on Monday, June 26, 2023, at St. Vincent Ascension Evansville Hospital.

She was born on December 14, 1942, to Pearl and Opal (Dempsey) Moore. LaVerne was a member of Selvin United Methodist Church and the Selvin Bunco Club. She was a deli worker at Holiday Foods. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Albert Galen Roth on January 17, 1989; a son, Dwayne Roth; half-siblings, Evelyn Moore, Robert, Riley, Leonard, and Lester Moore.

She is survived by a daughter, Donna K. Roth of Winslow; a son, James (Robin) Roth of Sarasota, Florida; two grandchildren, Kayla Casteel, and Andrew Roth; and three great-grandchildren, Noah, Watson, and Hayes Casteel.

Funeral services for Laverne Roth will be held at 11:00 a.m., E.D.T., on Saturday, July 1, 2023, at Nass and Son Funeral Home with burial to follow in Selvin Cemetery. Pastor Terry Chamman will officiate the service.

Friends may call for visitation at Nass and Son Funeral Home on Friday, from 2:00 – 8:00 p.m. and from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. prior to the service on Saturday. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com