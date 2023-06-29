Latest News

Lawrence County – As a result of a multi-agency drug investigation, initiated by the Indiana State Police Drug Enforcement Section in early June, a Bedford man was arrested on drug-related charges.  

The Indiana State Police with assistance from the Bedford Police Department and the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department initiated an investigation after obtaining information that Daniel R. Pace, 44, of Bedford, was dealing in large quantities of methamphetamine in Lawrence County. As a result of several investigative techniques, a traffic stop was initiated Wednesday evening, June 28, 2023, in Lawrence County.

Officers searched the vehicle and located a shoebox containing two clear plastic bags. Further investigation indicated the two clear plastic bags contained approximately 1.45 pounds of methamphetamine.

Pace was arrested and incarcerated at the Lawrence County Jail for Dealing Methamphetamine, a Level 2 Felony, and Possession of Methamphetamine, a Level 3 Felony.

