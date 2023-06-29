Memorial Hospital is offering a prostate cancer screening

This prostate Cancer Screening offered by Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center is for men age 50 and over or for those with a high risk for prostate cancer.

The screening will be at Memorial Southside Office located at 110 W 12th Ave. in Jasper on Tuesday, July 25th, from 6 to 9 AM.

No appointment or pre-registration is necessary and results from the screening will be mailed to participants.

The cost of the PSA screening is $22; and other optional tests being offered include a lipid profile for an additional $15 and a take-home colon cancer detection kit for an additional $9.

A prior 12-hour fast is required for those taking the lipid profile.

Payment is required at the time of the screening and no Medicare, Medicaid, or insurances are applicable.

For more information call Memorial Hospital’s Health and Wellness department at 812-996-2399, option 1.