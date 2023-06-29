Rodney G. Siddons, age 56, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 7:18 a.m. on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Greensburg, Indiana.

Rodney was born in Tucson, Arizona, on August 18, 1966, to John “Jack” W. and Mary Lou (Gomez) Siddons.

He was a graduate of Jasper High School.

He worked for D.S.I. for many years.

Rodney enjoyed superheroes, puzzles, and watching the Price is Right and pro wrestling. He was involved with the Special Olympics and was in a bowling league.

He is survived by his sister; Jacqueline (Dean) Becher, Newburg, IN, brother; Robert Siddons, New Harmony, IN, and aunts, uncles, and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, sister; Robin Buschkoetter, and brother; Richard Siddons.

A burial will be held at a later date in Enlow Cemetery.

