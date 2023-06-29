Attorney General Rokita is overseeing eight nationwide healthcare fraud investigations

Attorney General Todd Rokita announced that his office has played a key role in a major nationwide enforcement action against doctors, nurses and other licensed medical professionals for alleged participation in health care fraud schemes.

The Office of the Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit conducted eight criminal investigations in alleged Medicaid fraud, leading to charges against nine individuals.

In the eight cases, the Indiana Attorney General’s MFCU investigated licensed healthcare professionals and medical offices where suspected illegal activity occurred.

These investigations are part of a nationwide initiative led by the U.S. Department of Justice and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

To see a full list of the suspects in these investigations and the charges filed against them visit, in.gov/attorneygeneral.