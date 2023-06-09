Senator Braun along with other senators have introduced an act to help people with life threatening diseases.

Senators Braun, Gillibrand, Murkowski, Cramer, and Wicker, have introduced the bipartisan Promising Pathway Act; an act to help patients with ALS and other life-threatening diseases get early access to promising and possibly life saving treatments.

Americans diagnosed with ALS are typically given 3 years to live; but while ALS has no cure, there are promising treatments.

The Promising Pathway Act allows ALS patients to receive early access to treatments under a provisional approval while research continues for full FDA approval.

The bill will also help patients with life-threatening diseases such as DIPG, as well as open the door to provisional approval for treating other terminal diseases with limited to no current treatment options.

Treatments eligible for provisional approval under PPA must have substantial evidence of safety and early evidence of positive therapeutic outcomes.