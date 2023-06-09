The Invasive Species Awareness Coalition has multiple upcoming events

On July 26th at 7 PM they will host the Parklands Prairie Walk. Attendees will be led through a guided nature walk of the Jasper Parklands by native plant and wildlife experts, Olivia Fry and Will Drews. No RSVP is needed for this event.

For more information on the walk contact Emily Finch at Emily.Finch@in.nacdnet.net or 812-482-1171, extension 3.

On August 2nd at 6:30 PM, a lesson on Prescribed Grazing for Invasives will take place at the Southern Indiana Purdue Agriculture Center. Participants will learn about what using goats for prescribed grazing is, what its benefits are, and how to do it. Registration is $10 and can be done by contacting Veronica Helming at duboisswcd@gmail.com or 812-482-1171, extension 3.

On August 19th from 10 AM to noon, the Daviess-Martin Conservation Fair will be taking place at the Washington Conservation Club.

More details for the event will be coming soon.

And on September 9th, they will host their annual Invasive Control Training for Landowners at SIPAC.

Registration details will be coming soon.

To learn more about the Invasive Species Awareness Coalition and their upcoming events visit isacdc.org or visit their facebook at facebook.com/ISACofDuboisCounty.